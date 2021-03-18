Prep Sports Recap for March 18, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Are you ready for some football in the spring?

The Illinois High School Association season kicks off Friday. The IHSA moved football from the fall to the spring for a six-game schedule to be played in March and April.

“I think it’ll be brisk,” said Notre Dame head coach Pat Armstrong. “I’m sure by 7 o’clock on a Friday in the spring, as soon as that sun goes down, it gets cold. It gets cold fast. Trying to play will seem like the end of a season in the fall. But it’s going to be fun. I can’t wait for Friday night lights.”

The rainy weather on Wednesday and Thursday may pose a problem for field conditions for openers. Normal Community moved its game against rival Normal West to the turf at Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium.

The Farmington game at Knoxville game was moved from Friday to Saturday. And moved from Knoxville High School to the turf at Galesburg High School.

In volleyball Thursday, Morton won a three-set match at Metamora in a match-up of two of the top teams in central Illinois. Normal Community won a Big 12 match at Notre Dame.

Enjoy the highlights.