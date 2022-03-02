PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two area boys basketball team moved into sectional championship games with wins on Wednesday.

In class 2A, El Paso-Gridley beat St. Joseph-Ogden, 45-32, to move into the title game at the Clifton sectional. In 1A, Putnam County beat Chicago Fenger, 56-46, to advance to the championship at the Streator sectional.

Two area teams also lost on Wednesday.

In class 3A, Rock Island edged Manual, 67-62 in overtime at Renaissance Coliseum. And Eureka was eliminated from a class 2A sectional by Rockridge, 55-48.