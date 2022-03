PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Austin Baysinger threw a two-hit shutout and struck out nine as host Brimfield beat Henry-Senchawine, 7-0, in high school baseball on Monday.

With the win, Brimfield improves to 7-0 on the season.

Metamora, Eureka, Delavan and Tremont were among the other baseball winners Monday. Metamora, Brimfield and Olympia were softball winners.

Enjoy the highlights.