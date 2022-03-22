PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — IVC was right at home in Bartonville on Tuesday.

The Grey Ghosts hit four homers and banged out 15 hits in a 17-0 win over host Limestone in a none-conference baseball game. IVC improved to 4-1 with the win.

Normal West, Illini Bluffs and El Paso-Gridley also won baseball games Tuesday.

Washington got two goals in the final 12 minutes of its match with Notre Dame to win an early girls season soccer showdown with the Irish. Normal West and Pekin also won girls soccer games.

Enjoy the highlights.