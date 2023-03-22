PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sophomore Jaxson Tresenriter pitched a two-hit shutout as Dunlap beat visiting Bloomington, 10-0, in a non-conference high school baseball game on Wednesday.

The Eagles (3-0) scored nine runs in the first inning to give Tresenriter all the support he’d need for the win. He struck out 11 in handing Bloomington (3-1) its first loss of the season.

Elsewhere in baseball, Normal Community beat Pekin, 6-1, and LVC defeated Princeville, 10-2. Washington beat Normal West, 10-1, in girls lacrosse.