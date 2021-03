PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal Community’s Justin Brusso scored with less than six minutes remaining in regulation to lead the Ironmen past host Notre Dame 2-1 in Big 12 soccer on Tuesday.

In volleyball: Limestone and Morton won matches to remain unbeaten. The two teams atop the Mid-Illini Conference will square ff Thursday night.

Morton senior Raquel Frakes signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and basketball at Illinois Central College on Tuesday.