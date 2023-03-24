PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Catholic freshman Isaiah Whitaker cleared 16 feet, 6.75 inches in winning the Illinois Top Times indoor track and field championships at Shirk Center on Friday.

Stark County senior Lindley Johnston won the 200-and-400 meter runs at the meet which is considered a non-sanctioned high school indoor state championship. The class 2A and 3A meets are Saturday at Shirk Center.

In high school baseball, Morton, Dunlap and Tremont were among the winners.

Enjoy the highlights.