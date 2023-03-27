PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — While Dunlap and Prairie Central High Schools honor student-athletes who passed away last week, central Illinois sports teams did their part to remember them.

Athletes paused to remember Prairie Central seniors Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr, who died after a sledding accident on a spring break trip in Colorado on March 12. They also honored Dunlap junior Tessa Sutton, who died Friday after a nearly two-year battle with cancer.

Richwoods blanked Washington 2-0 in soccer while Notre Dame and Morton played to a 2-2 draw.

Dunlap, Morton, Limestone, Eureka, Princeville and Delavan were among the baseball winners on Monday. Metamora and IVC won softball games.