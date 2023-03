PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Curt Sosnowski did it all for East Peoria on Tuesday.

The junior hit a homer, drove in three runs and pitched a two-hit shutout as the Raiders beat visiting Richwoods, 19-0, at EastSide Centre and improved to 6-0.

Other baseball winners Tuesday included Morton, IVC, Illini Bluffs and Peoria Christian. Washington and East Peoria were among the softball winners.

Morton blanked Canton, 9-0, in Mid-Illini Conference girls soccer.

Enjoy the highlights.