PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Chuck Hathaway singled home Andrew Spurlock with the only run of the game as Dee-Mack edged Delavan 1-0 in right innings at Dozer Park on Wednesday.

Spurlock pitched six scoreless innings, allowing one hit and struck out 12. Delavan starter Alex Seaton tossed seven scoreless innings and he fanned 11.

Other baseball winners on Wednesday included Washington, Canton and Peoria High. Metamora and Illini Bluffs won softball games while Normal West blanked U-High 1-0 in girls soccer.

Enjoy the highlights.