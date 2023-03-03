PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Junior guard Aaliyah Guyton scored 33 points and senior Denali Craig-Edwards had 16 points and 19 rebounds as Peoria High beat Danville, 86-67, in the class 3A girls state basketball third-place game at CEFCU Arena on Friday.

The 19-rebound effort by Craig-Edwards in a 3A state finals record. The win gives Peoria High (29-4) the school’s first ever girls basketball state trophy.

The Lions were knocked into the third place game by Nazareth Academy, which beat Peoria High 48-35 in the semifinals earlier Friday.

In boys basketball, top-ranked Metamora won its 29th straight game to win the class 3A Galesburg sectional. The Redbirds beat Richwoods, 65-50.

In class 2A, Pontiac beat top-ranked Prairie Central, 53-48, for the Herscher sectional title. And Central Catholic upended U-High, 72-69, to capture the Pleasant Plains sectional championship.

In class 1A, Bloomington Cornerstone won its first sectional championship, upending Lexington, 46-33 for the Heyworth sectional title. And Illini Bluffs beat Camp Point Central, 54-46, to win the Bushnell sectional title.

Enjoy the highlights.