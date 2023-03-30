PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Elena Krause and McKayla Metz combined on a no-hitter as Pontiac won at IVC, 4-0, in an Illini Prairie Conference softball match-up on Thursday.

Krause struck out nine and walked three in six innings. Metz pitched a perfect seventh inning to close out the win. Maddie Gourley had three hits and scored three times for the Indians (5-0).

Other softball winners Thursday included Dunlap, Metamora and Lewistown. Morton and Richwoods won home soccer matches.

Pontiac, Canton, Tremont and Illini Bluffs were among the baseball winners.

Enjoy the highlights.