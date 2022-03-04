PEORIA, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three area teams won sectional championships in boys basketball Friday night.

Metamora won the class 3A Peoria sectional with a 68-64 victory over Rock Island. The Redbirds advance to the Ottawa super-sectional Monday.

Central Catholic edged Quincy Notre Dame, 57-52, to take the Stanford sectional title. The Saints will play in the Springfield super-sectional Monday.

Lexington beat Decatur St. Theresa, 43-36, to capture the Watseka sectional championship. The Minutemen will play in the ISU super-sectional at Redbird Arena on Monday.

Normal Community, Farmington, El Paso-Gridley, Peoria Christian and Putnam County had their seasons end with losses in sectional championships.

Enjoy the highlights.