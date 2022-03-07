PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora broke open a tight game with a 39-point second half and beat Wheaton St. Francis, 60-44, in the class 3A super-sectional at Ottawa High School on Monday.

The win earns Metamora a trip to state for the first time in school history. The Redbirds, who were tied at 21 at halftime, won their 17th straight game.

Metamora will play Chicago Simeon at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the state semifinals in Champaign.

In class 2A, Monticello ended Central Catholic’s season with a 62-44 win over the Saints in the Springfield super-sectional. In class 1A, Yorkville Christian eliminated Lexington, 71-33, in the super-sectional at Illinois State University.