Prep Sports Recap for March 8, 2021: Spring Sports to Play State Tournaments in Front of Fans; Volleyball Starts as Hoops Winds Down

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Last year spring sports didn’t get an IHSA season, this year they’ll be among the few to have a state tournament.

The Illinois High School Association board approved a plan that will allow traditional spring sports to conduct state tournaments this year. The traditional spring sports are the ones that were canceled last spring because of COVID — sports like baseball, softball, track, lacrosse, boys tennis and girls soccer.

The IHSA says full state series rounds, including regionals, sectionals, super-sectionals and state finals, will be scheduled. The IHSA plans to announce the specifics of the plan later in the week.

Also, the Illinois Department of Public Health is allowing fans to start attending outdoor high school sporting events. The IHSA says it will allow 20 percent capacity at high school venues for its outdoor sports, which begin Tuesday with soccer.

Monday marked the first day of high school volleyball practice around the state. It also marked the beginning of the final week of the basketball season.

And Bloomington’s TJ Barger talks about his decision to play golf at the University of Illinois. Enjoy the highlights and interviews.