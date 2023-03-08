PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three area basketball teams are going through their final preparations for state finals appearances.

Metamora worked out at Bradley’s Renaissance Coliseum to get reacquainted with playing on a college floor. The top-ranked Redbirds play in the class 3A state semifinals at the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center.

The Redbirds, last year’s state runner-up, will face East St. Louis at 11: 45 a.m. Friday in a state semifinal. But two other area teams will play in Champaign on Thursday.

Bloomington Cornerstone plays waterloo Gibault at 10 a.m. in a class 1A semifinal. And Bloomington Central Catholic plays Rockridge in a class 2A semifinal at 4: 15 p.m.

Meanwhile, two Metamora seniors signed their college letters of intent at a school ceremony on Wednesday. Maddie Mooney signed to play softball and volleyball at Carl Sandburg College and Katie Trompeter signed to play soccer at St. Ambrose.