PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Junior Cole Certa scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half to lead Bloomington Central Catholic past Rockridge, 57-44, in the class 2A state semifinals at State Farm Center.

The Saints will play Chicago DePaul College Prep for the state title at 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Central Catholic won the state championship in 2014, the only other time the Saints appeared in the title game.

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian took fourth place in its first ever trip to state. The Cyclones were beaten by Waterloo Gibault, 70-46, in the semifinals and by Tuscola, 69-46, in the third place game.

In class 3A, Metamora plays East St. Louis in the state semifinals on Friday at 11:45.