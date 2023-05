PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ben Joblonski had four hits and knocked in three runs as Eureka clinched the outright Heart of Illinois Conference baseball title with an 18-3 win over visiting Lexington on Monday.

Other baseball winner included Peoria Christian, Washington, East Peoria, Pekin and Limestone.

Washington, Olympia, Brimfield, Tremont and IVC were among the softball winners. Normal West beat Washington, 2-0, in girls soccer.

Enjoy the highlights.