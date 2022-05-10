PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Sammi Cenek scored two minutes into the match and that goal held up as host Dunlap beat Morton, 1-0, to win the Mid-Illini Conference girls soccer title on Tuesday.

Normal West beat Danville, 7-0, to clinch the Big 12 girls soccer crown. Notre Dame beat Bloomington, 6-0.

Normal Community, Normal West, Brimfield, Farmington and Illini Bluffs won high school baseball game last night.

Senior Wilson Georges was a four-time winner to lead Limestone to the Mid-Illini boys track and field title at Eastside Centre on Tuesday.

Metamora and East Peoria won softball games to stay tied atop the Mid-Illini Conference standings with 10-1 records.

Enjoy the highlights.