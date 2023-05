PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) – -Senior Jake Stewart broke a 4-4 tie with a two-run single in the sixth inning as Washington beat visiting Canton, 8-4, to clinch a third straight Mid-Illini Conference baseball title Wednesday.

Dunlap, East Peoria, Limestone and Brimfield were among the other baseball winners on Wednesday. The Normal West boys won the Big 12 Conference track meet at Richwoods and Eureka won the class 1A girls track sectional at Farmington.

Enjoy the highlights.