PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Delaney Fitzgerald won the 1600-and-3200 meter runs in leading Normal U-High to the class 2A girls track and field sectional championship at Dunlap High School on Wednesday.

Richwoods freshman Lena Jackson won the 100, 200 and anchored the win in the 4×100 relay leading the Knights to a second place finish.

Tri-Valley got wins from Taylor Jones in the 100-and-200 meter races and Laney Nelson in the long jump and finished runner-up to Maroa-Forsyth at the Bloomington class 1A girls sectional.

Central Catholic’ Nora Brady won the 1600-and-3200 meter runs in leading the Saints to a third place finish. The Saints also won the 4×400 and 4×800 relays.