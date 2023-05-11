PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Junior Ali Ince did it again for Normal Community.

She won the 400-and-800 meter races and anchored wins in the 4×800 and 4×400 relays leading the Lady Iron to the class 3A girls track and field sectional championship on Thursday.

A balanced Peoria Richwoods team won the class 2A girls track and field sectional title at Galesburg. Tremont’s Cambia Geyer and South Fulton’s Meg Simmons were three-event winners at the class 1A girls track and field sectional at Mackinaw.

Normal West, Morton and Farmington won baseball games Thursday. Metamora, Washington, East Peoria, Pekin and IVC were among the softball winners.

Enjoy the highlights.