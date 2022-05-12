PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eureka swept the four relays and senior Anna Perry won three events to lead the Hornets to the class 1A girls track and field sectional title at El Paso-Gridley High School on Thursday.

Perry qualified for state by winning the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter races. Tremont’s Cambria Geyer (200, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Henry-Senachwine’s Nakeita Kessling (long jump, 100, 400) also qualified for state by winning three events.

Normal Community’s Ali Ince won the 400, 800, 3200 and anchored the winning 4×400 relay in leading the Iron to a second place finish at the class 3A Danville sectional.

Mid-Illini co-leaders Metamora and East Peoria won road softball games to stay tied atop the league standings. Normal Community and Washington played to a 1-1 draw in girls soccer.

Enjoy the highlights.