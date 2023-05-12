PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pitchers Gavin Walder and Quinn Cox combined for 11 strikeouts and didn’t surrender an earned run as Peoria Christian beat visiting Illini Bluffs in high school baseball at Woodruff Field on Friday.

Other baseball winners included Washington, Dunlap and Brimfield-Elmwood.

Metamora senior Drew Tucker signed his National Letter of Intent with SIU-Edwardsville track and field. And area track athletes like Dunlap’s Chelsea Wetzel, Stark County’s Lindley Johnston and Normal Community’s Chris Taylor had big performances in their meets this past week.

Enjoy the video.