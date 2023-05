PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tremont rallied for three runs in the sixth inning and beat Heyworth, 3-2, in the Heart of Illinois Conference Softball Showcase at Champions Field on Saturday.

Anna Parn hit a two-run double to center to tie the game 2-2. And Maia Lorengo followed with a sacrifice fly scoring Erin Pulliam with the go-ahead run.

Other winners in softball on Saturday included U-High, Tri-Valley, IVC and Princeville. Washington beat Minooka 19-2 in boys lacrosse.

Enjoy the highlights.