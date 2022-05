PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington used a six-run second inning to power past host East Peoria, 11-3, and move one win away from an undefeated Mid-Illini Conference baseball season on Monday.

The Panthers improved to 13-0 in the league and can finish off an unbeaten Mid-Illini season with a home win over East Peoria on Wednesday.

Morton, U-High, and Pekin were also winners in baseball on Monday. Normal Community and Dunlap were among the softball winners.

Enjoy the highlights.