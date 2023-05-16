PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Aubrey Balota scored five goals to lead U-High past Athens, 10-0, in a class 1A soccer sectional semifinal at Williamsville on Tuesday.

The Pioneers will play Williamsville in Friday’s sectional title game. The hosts beat Central Catholic, 6-1, in the pother semifinal.

Richwoods, Washington and Pekin won regional soccer games. Two-time defending class 1A softball state champ Illini Bluffs opened the softball postseason with an 11-1 win over visiting Lewistown in a regional semifinal.

In class 2A softball, Metamora beat East Peoria, 10-7, in nine innings to earn at least a share of the Mid-Illini Conference softball title. And Steve Clapp became the career wins leader for Bloomington High School baseball as his Raiders won at Limestone, 12-3.