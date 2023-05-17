PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Drew Tucker had a night to remember on Wednesday.

The multi-sport athlete won the class 2A sectional high jump title at Dunlap, then got in a car and drove to his Metamora baseball game where he was the starting pitcher. He threw a complete game shutout and struck out 12 in the Redbirds’ 6-0 win over Dunlap.

Elsewhere, senior Katie Petran pitched a one-hit shutout and fanned 17 to lead IVC to a 7-0 win over Brimfield in a class 2A regional semifinal.

Dunlap and Notre Dame will square off in a soccer regional championship game on Friday after both win semifinal matches on Wednesday. PND beat Orion, 7-0, while Dunlap blanked Rock Island, 6-0.

Morton and Eureka won track and field sectional titles on Wednesday.

Enjoy the highlights.