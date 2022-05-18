PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Wilson Georges saved his best for last.

The Limestone star won the 1600 meters in a school record 4:09 and then anchored the winning 4×400 relay in the final race of the meet to lead the Rockets to the class 2A Metamora sectional championship by a point over Morton.

El Paso-Gridley won six events and was an impressive winner of the class 1A Tremont sectional. Logan Elder (100, 300 hurdles), Sam Bushert (3200) and Creed Welsch (long jump) were individual champs for the Titans while EPG also won the 4×100 and 4×200 relays.

ROWVA/Williamsfield upset top-seeded Peoria Christian, 4-2, in the class 1A Princeville baseball regional semifinals. Lewistown, Brimfield, IVC, Eureka and Tremont were among the other regional winners.

Normal Community, Dunlap, Richwoods, and Bloomington won regional semifinal matches in girls soccer. Central Catholic won its sectional soccer match to advance to the Warrensburg-Latham title match against rival Normal U-High.

Enjoy the highlights.