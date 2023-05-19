PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Stark County senior Lindley Johnston advanced to the finals in four events at the class 1A state track and field meet in Charleston on Thursday.

Johnston advanced in the high jump, 100, 200 and 400 meters. Tremont’s Cambria Geyer advanced to Saturday’s finals in the 200 meters along with the 100-and-300 hurldes.

Laney Lester of Henry-Senachwine had the top qualifying performances in the shot put and discuss. Eureka advances all four relays.

In baseball, Pontiac and Central Catholic advanced to 2A regional title games. Metamora beat Dunlap, 7-1, to clinch its first outright Mid-Illini Conference softball title since 2011.