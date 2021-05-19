Prep Sports Recap for May 19, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Freshman Ali Ince set meet records in the 800 and 1600 meter runs to lead Normal Community to the Intercity girls track and field title at Bloomington High School Wednesday.

Normal West cruised to the boys title, getting wins in both hurdle events from Devonte Crawford.

It was a great day on the diamond for East Peoria. The conference leading softball team blanked second-place Canton, 2-0, and the first place baseball team edged second place Morton by the same 2-0 score.

Washington senior Kizer Teague tosses a no-hitter on his 19th birthday. Notre Dame girls soccer won a showdown with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 3-0.

And Richwoods basketball standout Isaiah Donnell signed his National Letter of Intent with Southwestern Illinois College.

Enjoy the highlights.