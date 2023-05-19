PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Notre Dame scored three second half goals and beat Dunlap, 3-0, in the title game of the 2A girls soccer regional at Orion High School on Friday.

Notre Dame advances to the Dunlap sectional where it will play Metamora, a 6-2 winner over the host team at the Streator regional.

Morton, Normal West and Normal Community also won girls soccer regional title games. U-High was a 2-0 winner over host Williamsville in a class 1A sectional title match on Friday.

Tremont, Central Catholic, Pontiac and Havana won softball regional titles on Friday.

Enjoy the highlights.