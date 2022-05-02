PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Easton Harris was one out away from a complete game shutout in host Washington’s 6-0 win over Canton on Monday.

The Panthers standout pitched 6.2 innings, allowing no runs on four hits. Tyler Bishop had a key two-run double in the fifth inning for Mid-Illini Conference leader Washington.

Metamora, Limestone and East Peoria also won baseball games in the Mid-Illini. Pontiac, IVC, Brimfield and Lewistown were among the softball winners Monday.

Dunlap scored twice in the first half and handed Mahomet-Seymour its first loss of the soccer season, 3-2.

Enjoy the highlights.