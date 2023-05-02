PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Devyn Davis scored a pair of first half goals to lead visiting Dunlap to a 2-1 win over Morton in a key Mid-Illini Conference soccer game on Tuesday.

The Eagles remain unbeaten in league play and hand Morton its first conference loss.

Normal Community and Notre Dame played to a 4-4 tie through ten innings when their game was called due to darkness. Notre Dame does not have lights at its baseball field.

Normal West, Tremont and Illini Bluffs were among the baseball winners. Metamora, Dunlap, Washington, East Peoria and Lexington were among the softball winners.

Eureka won the Heart of Illinois Conference girls track and field meet on Tuesday.