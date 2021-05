PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Area high school baseball teams atop their conferences remain there after Thursday night’s games.

Host Normal Community moved to 6-0 in the Big 12 with a 4-3 win over Champaign Central. And East Peoria moved to 9-0 in the Mid-Illini with a 3-2 win at Dunlap.

Bloomington, Dee-Mack, Illini Bluffs and Peoria Heights were among the other baseball winners. Normal West, East Peoria and Metamora were among Thursday’s softball winners.

Enjoy the highlights.