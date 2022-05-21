PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal U-High got a big day from a hurdler, a pole vaulter and its relay teams and finished second in the class 2A standings at the girls state track and field meet at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday.

Sydnee Scott won the pole vault while Anna Barr took fifth in the 100 hurdles and seventh in the 300 hurdles on the famed blue track at O’Brien Stadium. The Pioneers finished third in both the 4×100 and 4×200 relays and were state runner-up Kankakee in the team standings.

Henry-Senachwine’s Nakeita Kessling (class 1A 400 meters), Tremont’s Cambria Geyer (class 1A 300 hurdles), Eureka’s Anna Perry (class 1A 3200 meters) and Normal Community’s Ali Ince (class 3A 400 meters, 800 meters) were the other local champions.

Dunlap, Washington and Normal Community won regional soccer championships on Saturday. Bloomington and Normal West were beaten in regional title soccer matches.

Enjoy the highlights.