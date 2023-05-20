PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/YZZ) — Normal Community’s Ali Ince was a three-time winner at the girls state track and field meet on Saturday in Charleston.

The junior won the 400-and-800 meter races and anchored Normal’s winning 4×400 relay team.

Other area champions including Tremont’s Cambria Geyer (class 1A 100 hurdles), Laney Lester (class 1A shot put), Mya Strahm (class 1A pole vault) and Chelsea Wetzel (class 2A pole vault).

Regional softball winners included Illini Bluffs and Olympia. Eureka, Central Catholic, Illini Bluffs, Henry-Senachwine, LVC and Delavan were among the regional baseball winners.

Metamora and Dunlap won tennis sectional titles.

Enjoy the highlights.