PEORIA, Ill. — Host Eureka scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back on the way to a 9-1 win over El Paso-Gridley on Monday.

Eureka advances to the Decatur sectional.

Illini Bluffs, Henry-Senachwine, Delavan, Pontiac and LeRoy also won regional championships on Monday.

And Illini Bluffs freshman Tori Brown received the Illinois High School Association sportsmanship baton at the girls state track and field meet. Brown had the top qualifying triple jump in class 1A on Thursday but self-reported the jump as a scratch.

The IHSA officials didn’t recognize anything illegal during her jump and credited her with the best jump of the day. But Brown consulted Illini Bluffs coach Jim Robertson and they turned in some video shot by freshman teammate Brenna Davis which supported the claim she scratched on her attempt.

The IHSA recognized her honesty by presenting her with its sportsmanship baton.