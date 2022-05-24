PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — U-High scored twice in the first half and three times in the second half to beat Herscher, 5-0, in the 1A girls soccer super-sectional at Bloomington on Tuesday.

The win sends U-High to the state semifinals Friday night in Naperville. The Pioneers with play Quincy Notre Dame at 7 p.m.

Normal Community got three second half goals and beat Moline, 3-1, in a class 3A sectional semifinal. The Iron will host Edwardsville at 5 p.m. Friday for the sectional championship.

Notre Dame beat Morton, 4-3, and Dunlap beat Washington, 2-1, in the class 2A Peoria sectional semifinals. The Irish will host the Eagles at 7 p.m. Friday in the sectional title match.

In the softball postseason: Illini Bluffs, Heyworth, Pontiac, Normal West, East Peoria, Metamora and Washington advanced.

Enjoy the highlights.