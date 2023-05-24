PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Chase Klausing tossed a four-hit shutout in leading Richwoods to an upset of top-seeded Washington, 2-0, in a class 3A regional semifinal baseball game on Wednesday.

Richwoods advances to play Limestone, a 4-2 winner over Metamora, in Saturday’s Washington regional championship game. Morton and East Peoria won regional semifinals and will meet in another title game Saturday.

Heyworth, Eureka and Central Catholic won sectional semifinal games. Eureka and Central Catholic will square off for the class 2A Decatur sectional title Saturday.

Normal West, Dunlap, Pekin and Illini Bluffs lost their postseason games.

Tremont and Illini Bluffs won sectional softball semifinals. Washington won a boys lacrosse sectional semifinal, 7-5, over Lincoln-Way West.

Enjoy the highlights.