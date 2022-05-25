PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington and Richwoods beat the weather and shut out their opponents to advance to the class 3A Metamora baseball regional on Wednesday.

Washington beat Notre Dame, 14-0, in it’s postseason opener and Richwoods knocked out host Metamora, 5-0, to advance to the regional title game. The Panthers and Knights will play at 10 a.m. Saturday for the title.

Regional host Morton advanced with a 11-7 win over Limestone. East Peoria and Lincoln were tied 3-3 in the fourth inning when the game was suspended by rain. It will be completed Thursday afternoon.

U-High beat Rantoul 10-0 in the Normal West regional. Delavan won a class 1A sectional semifinal, 8-1, over Henry Senachwine at the Illinois Wesleyan sectional.

Enjoy the highlights.