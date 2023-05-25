PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Junior lefty Ethan Eberle threw a one-hit shutout as Normal Community beat United Township in a class 3A baseball regional semifinal at Pekin on Thursday.

Eberle had 15 strikeouts and danced around six walks. He left the bases loaded in the second inning.

U-High beat host Bloomington, 13-1, in a 2A baseball regional semifinal. And Henry-Senachwine’s Lance Kiesewetter threw a one-hitter in a 3-0 win over Delavan in a class 1A sectional semifinal.

It was a good day for Eureka and Ridgeview-Lexington at the boys state track prelims in Charleston.

In girls soccer, U-High plays in the class 1A state semifinals on Friday at Naperville. The Pioneers, who placed fourth at state last year, play Pleasant Plains.

Notre Dame plays Geneseo for the class 2A soccer sectional championship at Dunlap.

Enjoy the highlights.