Prep Sports Recap for May 26, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kaleb Gauf belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to give host Washington a 5-4 win over East Peoria, denying the Raiders a chance to clinch the outright Mid-Illini Conference baseball title Wednesday.

The teams meet Saturday morning in East Peoria in the conference finale. If EP (12-1) wins, the Raiders win the league championship; a Panthers (11-2) means the teams will share the title.

Normal Community edged Bloomington 152-150 to win the Big 12 Conference girls track and field championship at Richwoods High School.

Normal Community and Limestone also won baseball games. Bloomington softball and Washington lacrosse were also winners.

