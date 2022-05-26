PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ian Johnson hit a go-ahead solo home run in the fifth inning to lead LeRoy past Illini Bluffs, 5-3, in a class 1A baseball sectional semifinal at Illinois Wesleyan University on Thursday.

LeRoy advances to play Delavan for the sectional title on Saturday. Bloomington advanced with a 6-0 win over Danville in a class 3A regional semifinal.

Lewistown, IVC, Eureka, Normal Community and Normal West were all eliminated from the postseason with losses.

Four area boys won their first round matches at the state tennis meet: Ian Turnbull (Bloomington), Scott Anderson (Notre Dame), Abhay Hiredesai (U-High) and Grant Kroodsma (Dunlap).

Enjoy the highlights.