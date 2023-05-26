PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two freshmen came up big for the U-High girls soccer team on Friday night at state.

Aubrey Balota and Scout Minneart scored second-half goals and the Pioneers beat Pleasant Plains, 2-0, in a class 1A state semifinal in Naperville. U-High will play Rock Island Alleman for the state title on Saturday.

Notre Dame won a class 2A sectional title with a 4-0 win over Geneseo at Dunlap. The Irish advance to Tuesday’s super-sectional at Washington where they will play Benet Academy for the right to go to state.

Illini Bluffs beat Havana, 7-3, to capture a class 1A softball sectional title. Metamora, Washington and Normal West won regional softball titles on Friday.

Tinley Park Andrew beat host Washington, 11-10, in a boys lacrosse sectional championship.

Enjoy the highlights along with a look at the boys state track and tennis meets.