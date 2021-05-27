Prep Sports Recap for May 27, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eureka won the boys and girls titles at the Heart of Illinois Conference track and field championships on Thursday.

Normal Community’s 13-2 win over Urbana, coupled with Champaign Central’s loss to Centennial gives the Ironmen the Big 12 baseball title. Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s 4-3 win over Tri-Valley clicnhes at least a share of the HOIC title for the Chiefs.

Richwoods and Dunlap also won baseball games while East Peoria was a softball winner.

Notre Dame soccer and Washington wrestling also enjoyed victories Thursday.

Enjoy the highlights.