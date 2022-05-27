PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sammi Cenek scored three second half goals to rally Dunlap to a 3-2 win over host Notre Dame to win the class 2A Peoria Sectional soccer championship.

The Irish led 1-0 at halftime. Dunlap advanced to play Benet Academy in the Wheaton super-sectional Tuesday with a trip to the state semifinals on the line.

Elsewhere: Edwardsville beat Normal Community, 5-0, in a class 3A sectional championship. And Quincy Notre Dame beat U-High, 1-0, in the class 1A state soccer semifinals sending the Pioneers into Saturday’s third-place game against Richmond-Burton.

Illini Bluffs beat Havana, 11-2, to win the class 1A softball Jacksonville sectional. Rockridge upended host Tremont, 2-1, in a class 2A sectional semifinal.

East Peoria and Metamora won class 3A softball regional titles. Normal Community beat Moline, 5-4, to advance to a Saturday regional title game against Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Brimfield won a class 2A baseball sectional semifinal and East Peoria a class 3A regional semifinal. Brimfield will play Sherrard for the Knoxville sectional title Saturday and East Peoria now plays host Morton for a regional title.

Enjoy the highlights.