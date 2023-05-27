PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Charlise Carr is going out as a winner.

The U-High co-captain scored six minutes into overtime to lead the Pioneers to a 1-0 win over Rock Island Alleman in the class 1A girls soccer state title game in Naperville Saturday night. The win gives the Pioneers their first ever girls soccer state championship.

Metamora’s Drew Tucker (2A high jump), Central Catholic’s Isaiah Whitaker (1A pole vault), Bloomington’s Tyler Petersen (3A pole vault) and the Ridgeview 4×400 relay team (1A), won championships at the boys state track and field meet on Saturday.

Central Catholic and Henry-Senachwine won sectional baseball titles. Normal Community, Morton and Richwoods won regional baseball titles.

LeRoy edged Heyworth, 2-1, for a 1A softball sectional title.

Enjoy the highlights.