Prep Sports Recap for May 28, 2021: Metamora Wins M-I Girls Track Title

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora won all four relays and won the Mid-Illini Conference girls track and field meet on a cold and wet night in Canton.

The Redbirds edged Morton, 140-137, for the title. Morton senior Lauren Doerr won four individual conference championships: the 100, 200, 400 and long jump.

Katie Goldring of Canton won the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and high jump.

Meanwhile, Washington and East Peoria will play for the Mid-Illini baseball title Saturday at Eastside Centre. The Raiders will win the conference outright with a victory, Washington can earn a share of the title with a win.

In soccer Saturday, the Notre Dame-Normal Community match will determine the Big 12 champion. Dunlap and Morton will play for the Mid-Illini soccer title.

Metamora plays host to the Mid-Illini tennis meet.