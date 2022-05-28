PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Limestone senior Wilson Georges finally chased down a state championship and he did it in record time.

Georges won the class 2A 1600 meter run at the Illinois High School Association state track and field championship at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday. Georges’ time of 5:08.58 is a state record.

IVC’s David Russell took first in the class 2A discus and second in the shot put. Pontiac’s DeWayne Johnson captured the class 2A 110 hurdles.

And a pair of area pole vaulters won state titles: Normal Community’s Charles Cruse won the 3A title, Bloomington Cornerstone Academy’s Ridge Willard repeated as class 1A champ.

Heyworth won a class 1A sectional softball title and Pontiac a class 2A softball sectional. Bloomington beat Washington 5-2 to win a 3A regional softball championship.

Moline eliminated Normal Community, 5-4, in the 3A softball regionals.

Sectional baseball winners included LeRoy (class 1A) and Brimfield (class 2A). Morton and Washington won 3A regional titles while Bloomington and U-High were beaten in regional championship games.

Dunlap tennis took third place at the 1A state meet. U-High finished fourth in the 1A girls soccer state tournament.

